Kiara Advani not hospitalised, advised to rest: Actress' representative

, Jan 4 (PTI) Bollywood star Kiara Advani has been advised to rest following an excessive work schedule, her representative said on Saturday, dismissing reports that the actor has been hospitalised.

Reports of her hospitalisation surfaced after Advani skipped the trailer launch event of her upcoming film "Game Changer" on Saturday.

"Kiara Advani has not been hospitalised, she’s been advised to rest due to exertion as she’s been working non stop," the representative told PTI.

Advani was last seen in 2023's "Satyaprem Ki Katha" where she starred alongside Kartik Aaryan.

"Game Changer", a political action thriller directed by S Shankar, reunites her with Telugu star Ram Charan after their appearance in the 2019 movie "Vinaya Vidheya Rama".

Written by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also stars S J Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Naveen Chandra and Samuthirakani. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 10. PTI ATR RB RB

