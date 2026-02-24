MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 February 2026

JNU clash at equality march sparks FIR against JNUSU leaders, campus tense amid row

Police case follows complaints after protest over VC remarks and rustication as rival groups trade blame and administration warns action

Our Special Correspondent Published 24.02.26, 07:44 AM
JNU clash equality march

Left-led students’ union members speak to the media on the JNU campus on Monday.  PTI

A clash broke out between rival student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University during an “equality march” taken out by the Left-backed students’ union on Sunday night, following which an FIR was registered against union leaders.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) had called for the march on Sunday night to demand the resignation of vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the revocation of a rustication order against union leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police source said an FIR had been filed against “JNUSU leaders and their associates” on charges of rioting, assault of public officials, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly and destruction of public property. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by JNU’s chief security officer.

Pandit had triggered a row after she said in an interview last week that communities cannot progress “playing the victim card”. The JNUSU has termed the remarks “casteist” and “insensitive” to marginalised communities.

Earlier this month, the university administration rusticated top JNUSU leaders for vandalising the facial recognition system in the central library. The union leaders, however, were present on campus on Sunday night.

The JNUSU accused members of the RSS-backed ABVP of hurling stones at the protesters.

“They abused those protesting against the VC’s remarks and physically attacked several students with sticks. Many students were injured and left traumatised,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

It said students were forced to take shelter inside the central library, “spending the entire night in fear and uncertainty”.

“All this while JNU security and Delhi police allowed intimidation and organised hooliganism to continue with full impunity,” the union alleged.

The union has called for a march from the campus to the education ministry on Thursday.

The ABVP paraded injured students, who they alleged were attacked by Leftist rivals, in a media conference.

The ABVP said masked goons gathered on the campus during the march and ordered students in the reading room to vacate the premises. “When students resisted, they were beaten. When ABVP activists intervened to protect fellow students, the masked Left-wing mob identified them and attacked them with the intent to kill,” the ABVP said.

JNU registrar Ravikesh said the varsity administration condemned such unruly behaviour on campus and warned of “strict action under the university’s rules and regulations and under BNS”.

RELATED TOPICS

JNU Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-PG cutoff 'virtually zero', SC raises concern over medical education quality

'You (the government) will have to satisfy us that the drastic reduction in the cutoff marks, virtually bringing it to zero, does not affect the quality of education,' the apex court told additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the health ministry
In this image received on Feb. 23, 2026, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with Bahujan activists, at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

Let me tell you what shame is. Your name, your minister's names appearing in Epstein files

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT