JNU clash at equality march sparks FIR against JNUSU leaders, campus tense amid row

A clash broke out between rival student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University during an “equality march” taken out by the Left-backed students’ union on Sunday night, following which an FIR was registered against union leaders.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) had called for the march on Sunday night to demand the resignation of vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the revocation of a rustication order against union leaders.

A police source said an FIR had been filed against “JNUSU leaders and their associates” on charges of rioting, assault of public officials, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly and destruction of public property. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by JNU’s chief security officer.

Pandit had triggered a row after she said in an interview last week that communities cannot progress “playing the victim card”. The JNUSU has termed the remarks “casteist” and “insensitive” to marginalised communities.

Earlier this month, the university administration rusticated top JNUSU leaders for vandalising the facial recognition system in the central library. The union leaders, however, were present on campus on Sunday night.

The JNUSU accused members of the RSS-backed ABVP of hurling stones at the protesters.

“They abused those protesting against the VC’s remarks and physically attacked several students with sticks. Many students were injured and left traumatised,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

It said students were forced to take shelter inside the central library, “spending the entire night in fear and uncertainty”.

“All this while JNU security and Delhi police allowed intimidation and organised hooliganism to continue with full impunity,” the union alleged.

The union has called for a march from the campus to the education ministry on Thursday.

The ABVP paraded injured students, who they alleged were attacked by Leftist rivals, in a media conference.

The ABVP said masked goons gathered on the campus during the march and ordered students in the reading room to vacate the premises. “When students resisted, they were beaten. When ABVP activists intervened to protect fellow students, the masked Left-wing mob identified them and attacked them with the intent to kill,” the ABVP said.

JNU registrar Ravikesh said the varsity administration condemned such unruly behaviour on campus and warned of “strict action under the university’s rules and regulations and under BNS”.