‘Happy to see overwhelming love’: Vijay Deverakonda congratulates Suriya for ‘Karuppu’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has expressed joy over the “overwhelming love” Tamil action drama Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has received following its Friday release.

“So happy to see the overwhelming love for @Suriya_offl na's #Karuppu in Tamil and #Veerabhadrudu in Telugu. Hearing it is huuuuge Love love love the news, for the brilliance he has been showing us on screen, giving his everything every year.. finally when the theaters are loud and noisy it fills all of us with Joy,” Vijay wrote on X.

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“Big congratulations Anna, please take a nice holiday and congratulations to director @RJ_Balaji and dearest @trishtrashers,” Vijay added.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu finally hit theatres on Friday after its release was delayed by a day due to financial and distribution-related hurdles.

Originally scheduled to release on May 14 with special 9 AM shows across Tamil Nadu, the film faced last-minute cancellations despite receiving government approval for early screenings.

Producer S.R. Prabhu had announced on social media that the shows were being cancelled due to “unavoidable reasons”, leaving fans disappointed.

Reports suggest that financial complications and distribution issues disrupted the release process, forcing theatres to pull morning and afternoon screenings at the eleventh hour.

Balaji penned a note addressing fans and apologising for the confusion surrounding the film’s release.

The film’s troubled release also sparked discussions online, with several fans expressing concern over the impact of last-minute delays on Tamil cinema releases and box-office performance.

On the work front, Vijay is set to headline filmmaker Shouryuv’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv. He also has Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali in the pipeline.