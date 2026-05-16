Lab confirms leopard tooth in rapper Vedan’s pendant, forest department to move court: Report

A laboratory test has confirmed that the tooth set in a pendant worn by rapper Vedan belonged to a leopard, forest officials said Saturday, as per reports.

According to PTI, in April 2025, Vedan, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act on charges of possessing a leopard tooth.

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The case was registered by the Kodanad Forest Range office after police conducted a raid on an apartment, where Vedan and eight others were allegedly found possessing cannabis.

Officials said the court in Perumbavoor had sent the tooth to a Kolkata-based central laboratory for testing, which has confirmed it belongs to a leopard.

According to officials, the complete test report has been submitted to the court, and a request will be made for its copy.

The singer had reportedly admitted that the tooth was procured from Thailand.

During the bail proceedings last year, Vedan said he was unaware of the leopard tooth in the pendant, adding that it was given to him by a fan.

Bail was granted then, as the authenticity of the tooth had not been confirmed.

The Forest Department is expected to initiate legal proceedings shortly, as the test report has confirmed the tooth is from a leopard.