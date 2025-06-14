MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 June 2025

Keira Knightley recalls being called 'terrible actress' and getting Oscar nod for same project

The 40-year-old actor recently reunited with her 'Pride & Prejudice' co-star Rosamund Pike on the occasion of the film's 20th anniversary

PTI Published 14.06.25, 02:51 PM
Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley IMDb

British star Keira Knightley says there was a point when she was "seen as a terrible actress" and had an Oscar nomination at the same time, which turned quite confusing for her.

The 40-year-old actor recently reunited with her "Pride & Prejudice" co-star Rosamund Pike on the occasion of the film's 20th anniversary. The romantic drama was released on September 16, 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

She recalled receiving criticism for her performance in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest", which released in 2006. It was the same year she got nominated in the 'Best Actress' category at the Oscars for "Pride & Prejudice".

“‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ had already come out, but I think in the public consciousness, I was seen as a terrible actress. But I had this phenomenally big success with ‘Pirates.’ And I think (‘Pride & Prejudice’) was the first one that was a phenomenally big success, but was also critically acclaimed," Knightley told fashion magazine Vanity Fair in an interview.

"So I remember it coming out maybe the same year, maybe around the same time as ‘Pirates 2.’ And I got the worst reviews ever for that, and then also being nominated for an Oscar at the same time— it was, in my 21-year-old head, quite confusing," she added.

Directed by Joe Wright, "Pride & Prejudice" was adapted from Jane Austen's novel by the same name. "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" was the second installment of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film series. It was helmed by Gore Verbinski.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Keira Knightley Pride And Prejudice
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Air India crash death toll hits 270, families wait for bodies charred in the tragedy

Dozens of anxious family members have been waiting outside an Ahmedabad hospital to collect bodies of loved ones killed in the crash, as doctors were working overtime to gather dental samples from the deceased to run identification checks and DNA profiling
Remains of the crashed Air India plane lie on a building, in Ahmedabad
Quote left Quote right

Financial mismanagement was part of what caused Air India’s decline in standards

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT