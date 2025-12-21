MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Revolver Rita’ to hit Netflix next week

Written and directed by JK Chandru, ‘Revolver Rita’ is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.12.25, 11:44 AM
A poster of 'Revolver Rita'

A poster of 'Revolver Rita' Netflix

Actress Keerthy Suresh’s latest film Revolver Rita is set to hit Netflix on 26 December, the streamer announced on Sunday.

“Rita becomes Revolver Rita if you mess with her family. Watch Revolver Rita on Netflix out 26 December in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Written and directed by JK Chandru, Revolver Rita is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. The film hit theatres on 28 November.

Apart from Keerthy, the film also stars Super Subbarayan, Redin Kingsley, Ajay Ghosh and Radhika. The music for the film is composed by Sean Roldan.

The film revolves around Rita’s peaceful Pondicherry existence, which shatters when her family gets caught in gang violence. She must use her wits and bravery to protect them from dangerous criminals.

Revolver Rita marks Keerthy’s return to Tamil cinema after the 2024 drama Raghu Thatha.

