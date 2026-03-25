‘KD The Devil’ director denies ‘Sarke Chunar’ row was publicity stunt: ‘Blown out of proportion’

Director Prem has denied allegations that the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar from his upcoming film KD The Devil was orchestrated for publicity.

“I don’t want any controversy. Mine is an emotional film, and the song is meant to be something people dance to at parties. It’s been well received in Karnataka and Kerala. Why would I want controversy?” he told Hindustan Times.

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The Hindi version of the song, released earlier this month, sparked widespread outrage over its allegedly vulgar and sexually explicit lyrics. The issue was raised in Parliament, with Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stating that the song has already been banned.

Prem said he had written the original Kannada lyrics, while the Hindi version was translated by lyricist Raqueeb Alam, adding that he was unaware of the specific wording that later drew criticism.

“Everything went smoothly with the Kannada original. I didn’t understand the Hindi words used in translation as I am not fluent in the language. I come from a village where phrases like ‘neeche mat gira, uthao’ are part of everyday speech,” he said.

Amid the backlash, the filmmaker said the contentious portions of the song have now been revised and an updated version will be submitted to the censor board. He also expressed regret over the controversy.

“If anyone is hurt, I am very sorry. Our big film faced a small lyrics issue, but it has been blown out of proportion. There are so many larger problems in the world, war hai, LPG gas ki problem hai toh kyun ek gaane pe itni badi controversy kar di?” he added.

Actress Nora Fatehi, who features in the song alongside Sanjay Dutt, distanced herself from the controversy, stating that she had recorded the Kannada version three years ago and had raised concerns after hearing the Hindi adaptation.

Alam also said he had warned the makers about the vulgarity of the Hindi lyrics, adding that he was asked to carry out a literal translation.

Telugu folk singer Mangli, who performed the track, issued a public apology and confirmed that the song had been taken down from platforms and would be re-released with revised lyrics.

The controversy also drew the attention of the National Human Rights Commission, which issued a notice to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The CBFC, however, said it had no role as the song was released on YouTube.

The National Commission for Women issued summons to Fatehi and Dutt, stating that the content appeared “sexually suggestive, objectionable” and potentially in violation of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act and the POCSO Act.

KD The Devil, a Kannada film dubbed in four languages including Hindi, is scheduled for release on April 30.