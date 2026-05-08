Salman Khan insisted on being part of ‘Raja Shivaji’, says Riteish Deshmukh

Bollywood actor Salman Khan insisted on being part of Riteish Deshmukh’s latest historical action drama Raja Shivaji, Deshmukh said in a recent interview.

“He (Salman) told me one day that he had to be in the movie (Raja Shivaji). I had not thought about it, but he said, ‘You cannot make a movie without me, I have to be part of the film’,” Deshmukh told PTI, adding that Salman’s request prompted him to craft a special role that justified the actor’s stardom.

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Raja Shivaji features Salman in a cameo appearance. He essays the role of Jiva Mahala, a brave warrior who saved Shivaji Maharaj’s life during the Battle of Pratapgad.

“I did not want him to be Salman; I wanted him to be a character. The character had to be bigger than Salman Khan and, at the same time, the fans should enjoy it. So, we had this part. I knew that I needed one line that would fit. When it appeared on screen, and when it landed the way we wanted, it was just wonderful,” Deshmukh added.

Salman has previously made cameo appearances in Deshmukh’s 2022 directorial debut Ved and in Lai Bhaari, which marked Deshmukh’s acting debut in Marathi cinema.

Based on the life of Shivaji, Raja Shivaji features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.

Released on May 1, the film earned Rs 52.65 crore nett in India in its first week in theatres, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Co-written and directed by Deshmukh, the film is presented by Jio Studios. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company.