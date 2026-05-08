Hrithik Roshan dances to iconic ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ track at wedding, fans feel nostalgic

Hrithik Roshan recently sent fans into a nostalgic frenzy after a video of the Bollywood star dancing to the iconic title track of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai at a wedding in Suryagarh went viral on social media.

The clip, widely shared by fan pages online, shows Hrithik effortlessly grooving to the chartbuster song that marked his blockbuster debut in 2000. Dressed in a beige ethnic suit, the actor recreated his signature moves as guests cheered him on at the lavish wedding celebration.

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Fans flooded the comments section with nostalgic reactions, with many calling it a “full-circle moment” and praising the actor for still carrying the same charm and energy more than two decades later.

Released in 2000, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is a popular romantic-action film directed by Rakesh Roshan, which marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

The film tells the story of Rohit (a young musician) and Sonia (a wealthy girl) as they struggle for love, with a thrilling twist of reincarnation and revenge.

Distributed by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Asha Patel, Rajesh Tandon, and Tannaz Irani in key roles.

The 51-year-old actor recently starred in the YRF action thriller War 2. The film also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

Hrithik is reportedly set to back the fourth instalment of the fantasy action drama franchise, Krrish.