‘Whatever ma’am feels is right’: King on Shreya Ghoshal’s Punjabi songs comment

Shreya Ghoshal's comment that many Punjabi songs revolve around themes of "bungalow, car and women" has sparked a debate online, but rapper King says he is a fan of the singer and would not want to get drawn into this debate.

Ghoshal's remark, made during a podcast, triggered a varied response on social media and music circles. "I have worked with Shreya ma’am... I grew up listening to Shreya ma’am. I don’t listen to songs from Shreya ma'am's ears (perspective), so I can’t tell you whether I agree with her or not,” King told PTI in an interview.

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"She is Shreya Ghoshal, so I am not going to say what I feel. Whatever ma’am feels is right. It’s ma’am’s world. I am a fan. I can’t judge anyone else’s songs like that. I can only judge my own.” The rapper, known for singles such as “Ghumshudaa”, “Tu Aake Dekhle” , “Oops”, “Pablo”, and “Maan Meri Jaan”, said music is subjective.

"Songs are subjective things. You listen, you like some particular songs, you keep some in the grey area. You listen to some because you get the vibe. Some things you can’t make sense of, some things are very deep, and sometimes you feel something is not right,” he said.





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