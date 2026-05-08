Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ becomes first Marathi film to cross Rs 50-crore mark in 7 days

Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji has scripted box-office history by becoming the first Marathi film to cross the Rs 50-crore nett mark in its opening week in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film, which released on May 1, opened to Rs 11.35 crore nett in India and continued its strong run through the week.

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After collecting Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 12 crore on Sunday, the film witnessed the usual weekday drop but maintained a solid hold at the box office.

By the end of its first week, the film had earned Rs 52.65 crore nett in India, with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 62.42 crore, as per Sacnilk data.

Co-written and directed by Deshmukh, the historical drama is based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film also stars Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ek Din, backed by Aamir Khan and starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, has struggled at the domestic box office.

The Sunil Pandey directorial earned Rs 23 lakh nett on Wednesday, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 3.81 crore in six days, according to Sacnilk.

The film’s worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 4.95 crore.

A remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, Ek Din marks Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut.