‘Rooh Baba x Jack Sparrow’: Kartik Aaryan’s selfie with Johnny Depp sparks fan frenzy

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday dropped a selfie with Hollywood actor Johnny Depp from what appears to be a club.

Both the stars attended the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“Pirates of the Red Sea,” the 35-year-old actor captioned the photo shared on Instagram. Adding to the fun, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star wrote, “JackSparrow x RoohBaba,” indicating an unexpected crossover between the two cultures and franchises.

In the picture, Kartik sports a casual look with a quirky expression. Depp, on the other hand, dons a green checkered shirt over a black T-shirt paired with a cosy beanie. Black sunglasses completed his look with a cigar in his mouth.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the selfie. “Jacksparrow x Rooh Baba the Collab we didn't expect,” one of them wrote. “Wait What!!! Captain Jack Sparrow and Rooh Baba together,” another commented. A fan said that they want to see Rooh Baba and Jack Sparrow in one movie.

Kartik will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romcom film helmed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania. It is set to hit theatres on 25 December this year.

Kartik also has the film Naagzilla in the pipeline. He will play the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag embarking on an adventure. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is written by Gautam Mehra. It is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Depp is known for playing the iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow, the eccentric, flamboyant and cunning pirate in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Following his defamation case win against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp stated that he is open to returning to the swashbuckling adventure franchise, given Disney is interested. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has also confirmed that the actor is open to it and has spoken with him about a potential script.