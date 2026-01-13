Karnataka women’s panel seeks action against Yash’s ‘Toxic’ teaser over obscenity

Karnataka State Commission for Women has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), requesting necessary action against the makers of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, citing obscene content and scenes that objectify women.

The letter comes in the wake of a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party women’s wing against the film.

The scene in question shows Yash getting intimate with a woman in a car near a cemetery. It has also sparked debate online.

According to a report by news agency PTI, leaders of AAP women’s wing met the commission members and filed a petition urging them to remove the teaser from public domain.

Citing the petition submitted by AAP state secretary Usha Mohan, the commission said, “It is hereby requested to take further action on the subject mentioned in the petition after verifying it as per rules and to submit an action-taken report in this regard.”

Usha Mohan alleged in her petition that the “obscene and explicit content in the teaser is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children”.

She further said, “The scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture.”

AAP has asked KSWC to consider the impact, take the matter into their own hands, and direct the authorities to ban the teaser and remove it from all social‑media platforms.

“On behalf of the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, we urge the commission to treat the matter seriously and take immediate action to uphold the cultural and moral values of the state,” the petition further stated.

The makers of Toxic unveiled the teaser on December 8 to mark Yash’s birthday. Previously, the makers released first-look posters of Kiara Advani as Nadia and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth. Nayanthara will be seen as Ganga, while Rukmini Vasanth essays the role of Melissa.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 19. It will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.