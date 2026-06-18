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regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 June 2026

Sunny Deol back in Tara Singh mode in Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Batwara 1947’ teaser

Also starring Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh, the film is set to hit theatres on August 14

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.06.26, 02:07 PM
Batwara 1947 teaser

Sunny Deol in ‘Batwara 1947’ YouTube

Sunny Deol channelises his ‘Tara Singh’ aura in the teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming Partition drama Batwara 1947, the teaser for which was dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The one-minute-05-second-long video offers a glimpse into India at the cusp of independence in 1947. With the inevitability of Partition looming large, people are divided on religious lines as violence grips the nation.

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The video also features Sunny Deol’s character fighting to protect his family. It also provides a sneak peek into the characters of Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta, who appear frightened amid the riots.

Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh also feature in the clip.

“When batwara drew lines between people, he chose courage over fear. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August. #SunnyDeol #PreityZinta #ShabanaAzmi #AliFazal #AbhimanyuSingh #KaranDeol,” reads the caption on X.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film was previously titled Lahore 1947.

Batwara 1947 features music by A.R. Rahman, lyrics by Javed Akhtar and dialogues by Santoshi and Asghar Wajahat.

Santosh Sivan has worked on cinematography, with editing by Shyam Salgaonkar, sound design by Resul Pookutty, and production design by Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14. The film is set to clash with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 at the box office.

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Sunny Deol Lahore 1947 Preity Zinta
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