‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ storms past Rs 100-crore mark in two days, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ sees dip

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in two days of its theatrical run, posing a stiff competition to Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, according to trade reports.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the pan-India film earned Rs 60 crore nett in India across all languages on its opening day, beating 2025 hits Saiyaara and Chhaava. On Day 2, it grossed Rs 45 crore, taking the total to Rs 106.85 crore.

Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 hit theatres on Thursday. Produced by Hombale Films, it is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty.

Shetty reprises his role as the protagonist in Kantara: Chapter 1. Rukmini Vasanth and Jisshu Sengupta also play key roles in the film. The prequel is written and directed by Shetty. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for Kantara: Chapter 1.

The film tells a fictional story inspired by the traditions and conflicts surrounding human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, specifically focusing on the practice of Bhoota Kola.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, on the other hand, earned Rs 5.25 crore on Day 2 after witnessing a drop from its opening day collection.

The Shashank Khaitan directorial opened with a collection of Rs 9.25 crore on Thursday. However, the earnings dropped on Friday. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 15.01 crore.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

Released on October 2, the film follows two couples, Sunny (Varun)-Tulsi (Janhvi) and Ananya (Sanya)-Vikram(Rohit), as they navigate love, heartbreaks, and relationships.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari features a cameo by Rohit’s Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli.