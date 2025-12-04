Gulshan Devaiah to make Telugu debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is set to make his Telugu cinema debut alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu with the latter’s production venture Maa Inti Bangaram.

The film, produced under the banner Tralala Moving Pictures, is directed by Nandini Reddy. The film is Samantha’s second production venture after Subham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devaiah said he had been hoping for an opportunity to collaborate with Samantha and is currently preparing intensely for the project. The actor did not disclose details about his character but described it as demanding.

“I’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to do something with Samantha and MIB came in at the right time it seems. I’m currently neck deep in preparation. I don’t want to say anything about my part or the film but it’s a pretty challenging part to play and I’m hoping I will put in the necessary effort & won’t mess it up. Let’s see,” Devaiah said in a statement.

Devaiah was last seen in Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty. Released in October, the film serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara and features Devaiah alongside Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles.

He played the role of Kulshekara, a king who sets out to destroy the forests of Kantara, thus incurring the wrath of the divine.

Devaiah will also headline Netflix’s Legacy, a Tamil series directed by Charukesh Sekar. R. Madhavan is also part of this family gangster drama featuring Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

Devaiah was recently seen in the web series Perfect Family.