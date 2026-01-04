Kalki Koechlin, Parambrata Chattopadhyay shoot for Prime Video show on College Street in Kolkata

Kolkata’s College Street turned into a film set on Sunday as actress Kalki Koechlin and actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay filmed for an upcoming series at the iconic spot.

Sporting a green sari a white shawl, Kalki sat on a wooden bench at College Street, quietly scrolling through her phone between takes.

Kalki was shooting alongside Parambrata Chattopadhyay for an upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series, tentatively titled Kaher. She is reportedly set to play the character Ahana in the show.

This marks Kalki’s first collaboration with Parambrata.

Waiting for her next shot, Kalki enjoyed a luchi-torkari breakfast.

The upcoming project is reportedly produced by Nikhil Advani under the banner Emmay Entertainment. Details of the show are kept under the wraps.

Kalki was most recently seen in Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, currently streaming on Amazon MX Player. Parambrata is set to star in Lakshmi R. Iyer’s upcoming short film The Pact.