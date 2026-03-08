Cricketer Prithvi Shaw engaged to influencer Akriti Agarwal; see photos

Indian cricketer Prithvi Pankaj Shaw on Sunday announced his engagement to actress and social media influencer Akriti Agarwal. Here’s a look at some moments from the ceremony.
Prithvi went down on one knee as he slipped the ring onto Akriti’s finger.
While Akriti looked stunning in a peach-and-beige sequined lehenga, Prithvi sported a white sherwani.
The couple later flaunted their rings for the camera as they gazed into each other’s eyes.
Prithvi and Akriti beamed with joy. Prithvi's engagement comes days after his childhood friend Arjun Tendulkar tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok.
The 26-year-old cricketer will next be seen in action in IPL 2026 as part of the Delhi Capitals. “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings,” Prithvi captioned his post on Instagram.
Prithvi and Akriti often shared their moments of love and laughter with their followers.
According to media reports, Akriti is from Lucknow. She moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. She has a strong online fanbase. She recently made her debut with the crime thriller Trimukha.