Kajol and Twinkle Khanna reveal they have a common ex-lover

Actresses Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have a common ex-lover, they revealed in the final episode of Prime Video’s celebrity chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Season 1 on Thursday.

A clip from the season finale shows hosts Kajol and Twinkle playing a game of ‘Yes or No’ with celebrity guests Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon.

One of the questions in the Yes or No segment was, ‘Best friends shouldn't date each other's exes’. Twinkle Khanna walked towards the ‘Yes’ zone followed by Kajol. “I know you don't think so but my friends are more important to me than any man,” she said.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, walked towards the ‘No’ zone. “I feel that if it's still affecting the ex, then it's not really an ex,” he said.

Twinkle then put an arm around Kajol and revealed, “I mean, we have an ex in common but we can't say.” Kajol urged her co-host not to spill the secret, leaving everyone on the set of the show in stitches.

The video has since gone viral, with fans speculating about the identity of Kajol and Twinkle’s former lover.

The episode, conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, premiered on Prime Video on 13 November across 240 countries and territories.

The first season of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle consists of eight episodes. Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Farah Khan and Govinda, appeared as guests on the show since its premiere on Prime Video on September 25.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the action drama Sarzameen. Twinkle Khanna, who is now an author, recently announced a sequel to her 2015 book Mrs. Funnybones.