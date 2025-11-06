‘Kaantha’ trailer: Dulqueer Salmaan clashes with Samuthirakani in this period drama

Dulquer Salmaan plays TK Mahadevan, a rising industry talent who clashes with his mentor and father, filmmaker Ayya (Samuthirakani), in the trailer for Selvamani Selvaraj’s period drama Kaantha, dropped by the makers on Thursday.

Kaantha will hit theatres on 14 November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-minute-11-second trailer shows Ayya rebuking his son, Mahadevan. Ayya claims Mahadevan gets acting opportunities only because of his recommendation, and that Mahadevan should be grateful to his father.

A newspaper article, and a phone call, change the father-son dynamic, leading to a clash of egos. Mahadevan eventually rules over the film industry, sidelining his father.

The trailer also features Bhagyashri Borse as an actress who is Mahadevan’s love interest.

The film, which also stars Rana Daggubati in a key role, is backed by Daggubati’s production banner Spirit Media and Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films.

Written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha was initially slated to hit theatres on 12 September.

The narrative is reportedly inspired by the life of the late Tamil legend MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. The trailer and first look of Kaantha were unveiled by Telugu actor Prabhas.

Dulquer, 42, was last seen in a cameo appearance in the blockbuster Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra.