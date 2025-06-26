MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Blackpink’s Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo share screen space after 3 years in new world tour trailer

The four-member band announced its comeback with the upcoming Deadline World Tour concert, which will kick off on July 5 (KST)

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.06.25, 02:00 PM
Blackpink

Members of Blackpink Instagram/ @blackpinkofficial

Blackpink is back! South Korean entertainment agency YG Entertainment on Thursday dropped the official trailer of the K-pop girl band’s upcoming concert, Deadline World Tour, which features the four members — Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo — embarking on a thrilling road trip.

The trailer begins with Rose calling other members from a phone booth. Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie, looking phenomenal in their chic outfits, join Rose, who waits for everyone in a car. The singers then rush to meet their fans, BLINKS, marking the beginning of their upcoming journey.

Earlier, YG Entertainment confirmed in a statement that Blackpink is set to return with a new song at the July 5 (KST) Goyang concert, an event that will mark the all-girl group’s reunion after a three-year break.

“There were many discussions about how to release this new song. We decided to debut it first at the Goyang concert, which holds significance as the starting point of the Deadline tour, where we will reunite with our fans,” read a statement from the agency.

Beginning with the Goyang concert in July, Blackpink will kick off their world tour, Deadline, which will span 16 cities and consist of 31 shows. Tour stops will include Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

All the members of Blackpink last appeared together in the music video of their 2022 single Shut Down, which went on to top the Billboard Global 200.

Blackpink’s Rose achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first female solo artist in Seoul Music Awards history to earn a Bonsang for her latest album Rosie. She also went on to win the World Best Artist Award for the album.

On the work front, Lisa recently dropped her new single When I’m With You, which also features Tyla.

Jennie, on the other hand, dropped the first music video from Ruby on March 7 under her record label Oddateiler.

Meanwhile, Rose released her singles APT. (featuring Bruno Mars), Number One Girl and Toxic Till The End as solo projects. She also dropped her second album, Rosie, under the record labels Atlantic Records and The Black Label.

Jisoo, who was recently seen in Prime Video’s horror-comedy series Newtopia, released her first music video, Amortage, on February 14 under her record label Blissoo. She features in the upcoming Netflix romantic drama Boyfriend On Demand alongside Seo In-guk.

