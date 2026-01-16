Explained: Why BTS chose ‘Arirang’ as the title of their upcoming album

K-pop boy band BTS is set to release their fifth studio album titled Arirang, their first in over three years, on March 20, they announced during a Weverse live on Thursday.

The upcoming album marks their comeback as a group since the 2022 anthology album Proof. The new album, named after Korea’s most popular folk song, will include 14 tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The album title is a reference to Arirang, a centuries-old Korean folk song with thousands of variations that is often regarded as Korea’s unofficial national anthem. Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage by both South and North Korea, Arirang draws on the Korean concept of han, a layered emotion of sorrow, longing, collective grief, resilience, and hope.

Through its themes of separation, loss, perseverance, and love for the nation, the song represents a cultural touchstone for Koreans across generations.

BTS had previously performed a live cover of the folk song at KCON 2016 France on June 14, 2016. Old clips of the performance are currently doing the rounds on social media.

As per a report by Korea Times, BigHit said that the album captures BTS’ identity as a group that began in Korea, along with “the longing and deep love that lie within their hearts.”

The label described the word Arirang as a symbolic expression of the emotions the group seeks to portray, the report further mentioned.

“As BTS prepares for its long-awaited return, it naturally looked back on its roots, beginnings and inner stories,” BigHit said in a statement, adding that the album explores universal emotions expected to resonate globally.

Following the album’s release, BTS is set to embark on a world tour on April 9, kicking off at Goyang Sports Complex near Seoul. The tour will span 34 cities with 79 shows — breaking records for the largest in K-pop history. It will also feature a 360-degree stage design.