K-pop band Enhyphen’s Sunghoon to serve as torchbearer at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Popular K-pop band Enhyphen member and former figure skater Sunghoon has been selected as the torchbearer for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, which opens on February 7 (IST).

As per a short video shared by the official Instagram handle of the Olympics, where the members of Enhyphen: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake and Ni-ki, along with Sunghoon, teamed up to cheer for the participants at the tournament.

“Enhyphen is getting ready for @milanocortina2026! Can the group form a cheer squad in time for the Winter Olympics to make the Kingdom of Winter shine even brighter?” reads the caption on Instagram alongside the video.

Sunghoon became the second K-pop idol, after BTS member Jin, to appear at the Olympics as a torchbearer.

Jin was an official torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, running a 200-meter segment at the Louvre Museum in Paris on July 14, 2024. Representing South Korea, he was chosen for his positive influence and to promote the spirit of the Games.

Before debuting as a K-pop idol, 23-year-old Sunghoon trained as a figure skater and was a part of South Korea’s national reserve team. Since 2025, he has also served as a promotional ambassador for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.

The artist shared his excitement over his participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics. “I know how much passion and effort national athletes have put into preparing for the Winter Olympics, and I sincerely want to support and cheer for them. Competing in the Olympics was once my dream as an athlete, so being connected to that dream now as a singer is truly meaningful and an incredible honour,”he said in a statement.

Additionally, SHOUT OUT, from Enhyphen’s 2022 mini album Manifesto: Day 1, has been selected as the official cheer song for Team South Korea at the Milano Cortina Games.