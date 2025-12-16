Lily Collins, Ashley Park and co-stars stun at ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 premiere in Paris

Emily in Paris actors Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and Camille Razat made head-turning appearances at the premiere of the Netflix show’s Season 5 in Paris on Monday.

1 5 Netflix

Lily Collins, who plays the lead role of Emily Cooper in the comedy series, posed with co-actors Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, and Samuel Arnold, all dressed in their glamorous outfits.

2 5 Netflix

Lily Collins aced her fashion game in a custom-made black backless gown featuring a plunging neckline, entirely embroidered with crystals on the bodice.

3 5 Netflix

Lily shared the frame with actress Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy Beaulieu at the event. While Ashley dazzled in a red, strapless dress featuring a structured bodice with button details, Philippine opted for a black lace dress with a deep V-neck and a high-low hemline.

4 5 Netflix

The cast members gathered on the red carpet to pose for a group selfie.

5 5 Netflix

In the final season of Emily in Paris, the protagonist Emily Cooper, who arrived in Rome to start afresh, will navigate work, life and romance with her new beau Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini.

Show creator Darren Star has confirmed that the upcoming season will delve into Emily’s life in both Rome and Paris.

Emily in Paris Season 5 is set to premiere on December 18.