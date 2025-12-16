Jane Austen at 250: Five of her timeless tales adapted into films now available on OTT

Author Jane Austen was born on 16 December, 1775, exactly 250 years ago, in a world with fewer resources, more prejudices, and more restrictions on women. And yet, her work continues to inspire filmmakers and writers alike even in the 21st century.

As the ‘women’s writer’, Austen explored silent rebellion flickering within women constrained by social expectations and affection expressed through responsibility and duty. Using wit and humour, she unmasked the loopholes of aristocracy and social prejudice.

From classic BBC adaptations to feature films, her novels often remain favourites among period drama audiences. As the world marks Jane Austen’s 250th birth anniversary on Tuesday, here are five of her iconic book-to-film adaptations worth revisiting.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

1 5 Still from 'Pride & Prejudice' (IMDb)

Starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, Pride & Prejudice is based on Austen’s 1813 eponymous novel. Set in the regency era of ballroom dance and quaint rural England, the story revolves around Elizabeth Bennet (Keira), a witty, free-spirited young woman, and the apparently proud and aloof Mr Fitzwilliam Darcy (Matthew). After misunderstandings and clashes over morality and social barriers, Darcy overcomes his pride and arrogance, while Elizabeth rectifies her prejudice and misjudgment, with the two eventually falling in love.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

Starring: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Rosamund Pike, Simon Woods and Carey Mulligan

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

2 5 Still from 'Sense and Sensibility' (IMDb)

Sense and Sensibility follows the story of Dashwood sisters, Elinor (Emma Thompson) and Marianne (Kate Winslet), as the two navigate love, loss and societal pressure soon after their father passed away, leaving them impoverished. Elinor hides her heartache after Edward Ferrars (Hugh Grant), a distant relative of hers, deserts Elinor after their brief admiration for each other. Meanwhile, Marianne falls gravely ill after John Willoughby (Greg Wise), a young man, abandons her after their momentary courtship.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Starring: Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman, Greg Wise and Hugh Grant

Persuasion (2022)

3 5 Still from 'Persuasion' (IMDb)

Starring Dakota Johnson in the titular role, Persuasion is a story about a young woman, Anne Elliot, who, persuaded by family and friends, broke off her engagement with poor naval officer Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis). However, years later, when the economic condition of Anne’s family dwindles, Frederick, now a wealthy man, reappears.

Where to watch: Netflix

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Suki Waterhouse, Henry Golding and Nia Towle

EMMA. (2020)

4 5 Still from 'EMMA.' (IMDb)

Released in 2020, EMMA., based on Austen’s 1815 novel, tells the story of a clever and quick-witted young woman, Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy), who often tries to play the matchmaker for her friends. However, her technique often backfires and leads to romantic mix-ups, especially for the oversensible Mr Knightley (Johnny Flynn), for whom Emma soon develops feelings.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor

Northanger Abbey (2007)

5 5 Still from 'Northanger Abbey' (IMDb)

Starring Felicity Jones and J.J. Field, Northanger Abbey is a coming-of-age drama that revolves around a gothic novel lover, Catherine Morland (Felicity), whose adventures in Bath and at Northanger Abbey teach her to differentiate reality and fantasy. Also, her stay at Northanger Abbey particularly made her reflect on matters of love and social life, as she fell in love with Henry Tilney (Field).

Where to watch: YouTube

Starring: Felicity Jones, J.J. Field, Catherine Walker, Carey Mulligan and William Beck