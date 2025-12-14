‘So grateful our paths crossed’: Kareena Kapoor shares ‘Daayra’ BTS on Meghna Gulzar’s birthday

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her upcoming drama film Daayra, featuring filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, to wish the latter on her 52nd birthday on Saturday.

The actress posted a set of pictures on her official Instagram handle, which features her working with Meghna. Daayra also stars Prithviraaj Sukumaran in a lead role.

Calling Meghna a ‘tigress’, Kareena penned a long note expressing her admiration for the director. She also opened up about her experience of working with the director.

1 5 All photos: Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

ADVERTISEMENT

“To sum up in words the feeling I have had working with @meghnagulzar will always be less…Daayra is nothing short of one of my most special films as it marks my first with the kind, gentle, passionate, smart and ever so sharp Meghna Gulzar… and to bring to life a subject that is so exciting,” Kareena wrote alongside the pictures.

2 5

Meghna appeared to be briefing Kareena in between shots. The crew were apparently shooting beside a highway.

3 5

The Crew actress also wrote, “To be in your direction and under your guidance has been one of my most fulfilling acts… What an honour to be directed by you, Director Sahiba…but… on this journey I have discovered such a wonderful soul.”

4 5

The actress penned her excitement for the theatrical release of Daayra in her note. “On your big day, I wish you nothing but the best and can’t wait for the world to see the genius in our film Daayra… Happy Birthday, you Tigress… So grateful our paths crossed,” Kareena signed off.

5 5

Earlier in an interview, the National Award-winning director said that Daayra will present a narrative designed to prompt viewers to examine social structures and the systems that shape them. The film is jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios.

Meghna had last directed Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again opposite Ajay Devgn. Sukumaran appeared in Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan.