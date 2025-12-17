‘My girls are the best’: Inside Rashmika Mandanna’s all-girls trip to Sri Lanka

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently visited Sri Lanka with her gal pals. From basking in the tropical sun to enjoying candid moments with her close friends, here’s how the Thamma actress spent her two-day long getaway.

1 8 All pictures: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old actress posed in a black shirt, blue jeans and red heels. She is currently filming for Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2.

2 8

Rashmika twirled in a yellow dress with her friends. She posed for group pictures on a cliff by the ocean.

3 8

Another picture shows the Pushpa actress relaxing with her friends on a field. Rashmika shared that she had taken some time off her busy schedule to unwind with her friends on the island country.

4 8

Rashmika, who last starred in the Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend, smiled for a picture in a garden.

5 8

Rashmika looked stunning in a holographic sequined dress during the trip. “I recently got two days off and I got this opportunity to get away with my girls, and we went to this beautiful property in Sri Lanka. Girls’ trips - doesn’t matter how short are the best! My girls are the best! Some are missing but they are the best,” the actress captioned her post on Instagram.

6 8

In one of the photos, Rashmika is seen relaxing on a bench in a yellow maxi dress.

7 8

The actress shared a funny group picture with her friends.

8 8

Rashmika enjoyed a delicious spread of Sri Lankan delicacies on her trip. Clad in a black gown, she posed for a picture with her friends.