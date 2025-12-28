‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc movie to hit theatres in January

Anime series Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc from Season 2 is set to hit Indian theatres on 1 January, PVR Pictures announced on Saturday.

Sharing a poster of the characters Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, the multiplex chain wrote, “You need your best friend for this one as Jujutsu Kaisen - Hidden Inventory/Premature Death is hitting cinemas on January 01.”

The first part of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 covered the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, which followed young Gojo and Geto, once best friends, on a mission to escort Rika Amnai to Master Tengen so she can become the next Star Plasma Vessel. It also introduced the character of Toji Fushiguro, who played a major role in Gojo’s growth as a sorcerer and Geto’s spiralling into darkness.

Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who gets entangled in a world of cursed spirits and sorcerers after becoming the host for the ‘king of curses’ Sukuna while trying to save his classmate.

The second season, which covered the story’s Shibuya arc, was one of the most anticipated anime sequels of 2023. The third season covering the Culling Game arc is set to premiere on 8 January with its first two episodes.

In December last year, the series was renewed for its upcoming third season. Showcasing some animated panels from the manga, the teaser shared by the makers hinted that the upcoming arc will see Yuji and his fellow Jujutsu sorcerers entangled in a sinister battle royale-esque competition orchestrated by Noritoshi Kamo.

New characters in the third season include Kinji Hakari, Kirara Hoshi, Hiromi Higurum, Fumihiko Takaba, Reggie Star, and Kogane.

King Gnu will perform the opening theme song titled AIZO. The group previously performed the theme song SPECIALZ for the Shibuya Incident Arc and One Way for the Jujutsu Kaisen film.

Shota Goshozono has directed Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 at studio MAPPA, with Hiroshi Seko writing the series composition. Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa have worked on character design and Yoshimasa Teuri composed the music, all returning from the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.