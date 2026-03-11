Women in Film India to provide scholarship for women producers to attend Cannes Film Market's impACT Lab

Women in Film India (WIF India) has announced a scholarship for budding female producers from the country to take part in the impACT Lab programme at the Marche du Film, held simultaneously with the Cannes Film Festival.

India-based female producers, who have backed at least two short films and are currently developing their first feature, are eligible to take part in the initiative, launched in collaboration with impACT Lab.

Two candidates will be selected to participate in a hybrid programme consisting of online workshops in April and May. It will be followed by sessions from May 13 to 18 at the Cannes Film Festival, as per a press release.

The event will culminate with access to the producers network with an entry to industry breakfasts, networking events and workshops on a global level.

WIF India launched the Cannes Producers’ Fellowship at the 2025 edition of Cannes and introduced its first delegation of Indian women producers to the Producers Network.

“At Women in Film India, every day is Women’s Day... International festivals have been transformative spaces in my own journey as a producer, and this scholarship is about ensuring that more women get the chance to bring their stories, their voices and their projects into those rooms,” Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said in a statement.

WIF India is led by Monga and backed by Women in Film Los Angeles (WIF LA). It is part of a global coalition of over 50 chapters across six continents working to promote gender equity in the entertainment industry.

“Beyond this opportunity, impACT Lab also aims to bring together a new generation of like-minded producers who are committed to developing films in a more sustainable way—both in their production practices and in the stories they bring to the screen—while navigating an increasingly complex and challenging global landscape,” Alexandra Zakharchenko, Head of Industry Programs at the Marché du Film, said.

Rabia Chopra, who serves as the programming and development head at WIF India, said that meaningful engagement with the international co-production ecosystem is still limited for many women producers in India.

However, she said she is hopeful that the programme would help create “visibility, open doors and connect impact-driven stories” from Indian female producers.