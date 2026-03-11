MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
James Wan to direct reimagining of hit Korean thriller ‘The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil’

Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures is set to produce the upcoming remake film

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.03.26, 05:01 PM
A still from ‘The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil’

A still from 'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil'

Filmmaker James Wan is set to helm a reimagining of the hit South Korean crime thriller The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, as per US media reports.

Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures is set to produce the upcoming remake film.

The original film released in theatres in 2019 after debuting at the Cannes Film Festival where it received a critically-acclaimed response.

Starring South Korean actor Don Lee, the film follows an unlikely alliance between a gangster and a police officer who join forces to track down a serial killer.

Lee, known for his roles in films like Train to Busan, Unstoppable, The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos and the MCU movie Eternals, is also a part of the project, as per Variety.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Brian Helgeland, known for Mystic River and L.A. Confidential, wrote the original draft for the film and is set to serve as an executive producer.

Shay Hatten, known for penning the script for Resident Evil, is writing the screenplay for the upcoming remake.

Apart from directing, Wan will also produce the film through his banner Atomic Monster alongside Michael Clear.

Lee is producing the film through Big Punch Global alongside Sylvester Stallone and D. Matt Geller backing via Balboa Productions. Chris Lee of B&C Group and BA Entertainment CEO Jang Won-seok are also among the producers.

Wan is best known for the Conjuring, Insidious and Saw franchises. He is also known for helming Furious 7 and Aquaman, each surpassing the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office.

Wan has also served as a producer for M3GAN and the reboot of Mortal Kombat film series.

