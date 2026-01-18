Jr NTR’s brother Kalyanram Nandamuri mobbed in Hyderabad while paying tribute to late grandfather

Telugu star Jr NTR’s elder brother Kalyanram Nandamuri was mobbed in Hyderabad during his visit to the NTR Ghat in the early hours of Sunday to pay homage to his late grandfather, legendary actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Fans surrounded Kalyanram, trying to click selfies with the actor. A video from the spot shows his security personnel being pushed and shoved as the actor offers prayers and places a wreath on his grandfather’s memorial. His security personnel seem to be struggling to control the crowd as people vie for selfies with him.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, passed away on January 18, 1996, at the age of 72. Every year, members of his family and admirers gather to commemorate his immense contribution to Indian cinema and politics.

Kalyanram’s family members including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu are also expected to visit the NTR Ghat on Sunday or attend the NTR Varadhanti event at Film Nagar.

Kalyanram was last seen in Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi in 2025, co-starring Vijayashanti and Sohail Khan. Jr NTR, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut in 2025 with War 2. He is currently shooting for a yet-untitled film directed by Prashanth Neel.

Kalyanram is the latest celebrity to be mobbed in Hyderabad. Earlier, actors Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nidhhi Agerwal had to face a similar ordeal in the city.