Monday, 25 August 2025

Bengali actor Joy Banerjee passes away at 63

Banerjee was suffering from from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and was admitted to hospital on August 15 with acute breathing problems

PTI Published 25.08.25, 04:18 PM
Joy Banerjee

Joy Banerjee File Picture

Bengali actor Joy Banerjee died at a hospital in Kolkata on Monday at the age of 63, his family said.

Banerjee was admitted to the private hospital on August 15 with acute breathing problems. He was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

His condition worsened gradually, and he was on ventilator support over the last few days.

Banerjee, who fought elections on a BJP ticket, passed away at 11.35 am. He has been survived by his wife and mother.

A matinee idol of the '80s and '90s, he had given Tollywood a string of hits, such as Hirak Jayanti (1990), Milan Tithi (1985), and Nagmati (1983), besides the critically acclaimed Chopper (1986).

He fought the 2014 and 2019 elections from the Birbhum and Uluberia seats, respectively, on a BJP ticket. However, he quit politics in November 2021.

TMC MP Satabdi Roy, his co-actor in many films, said, "I am shattered. I knew Joy was ailing for quite some time, and we all were praying for his recovery." Union minister Sukanta Majumdar condoled Banerjee's untimely demise.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Joy Banerjee Celebrity Death
