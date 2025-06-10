Jonathan Daviss set play Snoop Dogg in rapper's biopic

Hollywood actor Jonathan Daviss, best known for his role in Netflix series "Outer Banks", is set to headline the upcoming biopic on popular rapper Snoop Dogg.

Dogg rose to fame in the 1990's and is known for tracks such as "Sweat", "Let It Roll", "Beautiful" and "Riders on the Storm".

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the 25-year-old actor will essay the role of a rapper in the film. The project is directed by Craig Brewer of "Hustle & Flow" fame.

The Universal Pictures film will have Brewer revise the script, which was previously penned by Joe Robert Cole.

The untitled film will describe the journey of the rapper to fame. It is produced by Dogg, Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker.

Daviss most recently appeared in the fourth season of "Outer Banks". It released in two parts, first in October 2024, followed by another in November 2024. It also featured Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.