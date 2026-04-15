John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane-starrer ‘Force 3’ is set to release in March 2027

The third instalment of the cop-drama Force, starring John Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane-starrer, is set to release on March 19, 2027, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film is currently in production.

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Abraham dropped a 45-second-long video offering a glimpse into his and Rane’s characters. “When the unstoppable meets the immovable, a storm is born. The Force is coming! #Force3 releasing in cinemas on 19th March 2027,” reads the caption on Instagram.

In the upcoming film, John Abraham is set to reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan. Written by Simaab Hashmi, the film will be directed by Khakee: The Bihar Chapter director Bhav Dhulia.

Talking about the film, Abraham said, “Force has always been a franchise I’ve believed in deeply. What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years.” “With Force 3, we’re taking that legacy forward in a big way. I’m also really excited to introduce Harsh as an action hero,” the actor added.

The Force franchise started in 2011. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, it also features Genelia D'Souza as John Abraham’s love interest. Force is the remake of the 2003 Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha.

Force revolves around ACP Yashvardhan as he investigates and fights a drug cartel, leading to a deadly revenge vendetta by a gangster, Vishnu (Vidyut Jammwal), targeting his team and his love interest, Maya (D'Souza).

The second instalment, led by Abraham, was released in 2016 and continued the story of Yashvardhan. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha as RAW agent Kamaljit Kaur. The two of them join forces to expose an inside informer who is leaking sensitive information to a foreign agency targeting the RAW agents.

Harshvardhan Rane, who joins the cast in this instalment, said, “It’s an honour to be part of a film like Force 3, which gives me the chance to step into an intense, hardcore action space and bring that brute force alive on screen.”

Tanya Maniktala, who also stars in the film said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Force 3. What makes this even more special for me is the role I get to play in the story. Being part of a franchise like this is a big moment, and I’m looking forward to giving it everything I have.”

Force 3 is produced by Sheel Kumar, Shahbaz Alam, John Abraham, Sandeep Leyzell and Minnakshi Das.