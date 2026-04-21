Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law, two relatives arrested in Mumbai road rage assault

Mumbai police have arrested the father-in-law of former cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan, along with two relatives, for allegedly attacking a man and his family in the city’s Byculla area following a road altercation, officials said on Tuesday. One accused is absconding.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday when Yusuf Khan, a local resident, was driving home and his car reportedly splashed water from a pothole onto Shoaib Khan, a relative of Pathan’s in-laws. An argument followed, during which Shoaib allegedly abused Yusuf Khan, damaged his car windshield with a bamboo stick and assaulted him.

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Police said Yusuf Khan later headed to the police station to file a complaint when he was allegedly intercepted by Khalid Khan, identified as Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law, along with his son Umarshad Khan, Shoaib Khan and another accused, Shehbaz Pathan.

The group allegedly attacked Yusuf Khan and his family members with bamboo sticks and baseball bats during the second confrontation.

In the assault, Yusuf Khan’s brother Salman sustained a fractured arm, while his uncle Zaki Ahmed suffered serious injuries, police said.

Based on CCTV footage, witness statements and recovery of bamboo sticks and baseball bats, police arrested three accused and launched a search for the fourth suspect.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to causing hurt, assault and unlawful acts. The arrested accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Police said further investigation is underway.