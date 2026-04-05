JK Rowling’s anti-trans statements ‘twisted and misrepresented’: ‘Harry Potter’ actor John Lithgow

John Lithgow has said much of J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans views have been “twisted and misrepresented,” as he opened up about the ongoing controversy surrounding HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series in a podcast.

Speaking on The New Yorker Radio Hour, Lithgow defended his decision to play Albus Dumbledore despite criticism tied to Rowling’s public statements.

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“There was everything attractive about the job, and job security into my late years. You don’t ignore those issues,” Lithgow said. “The whole subject of Rowling’s imputed prejudice, it came up after everything was already underway. I’d already said yes… I was urged to walk away, and I was not about to do that”.

Lithgow added that while he has been “surprised and disappointed” by the tone of Rowling’s social media posts, they were not a factor in his initial decision to join the project.

“I have not met her,” he said. “The other positive on the ‘Harry Potter’ project is the people who have taken it on themselves. Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod have an extraordinary partnership. Francesca… she persuaded me, she’s the big reason I took it on.”

The first look of Lithgow as Dumbledore debuted last month in a trailer released by HBO. Rowling responded on X, writing that the show “is going to be incredible. I’m so happy with it”.

Earlier this year, speaking at the Rotterdam Film Festival, Lithgow reiterated his stance on Rowling’s views. “I take the subject extremely seriously. She has created this amazing canon for young people and it has jumped into the consciousness of the society. It’s about good versus evil, kindness versus cruelty. I find her views ironic and inexplicable. I’ve never met her, she’s not really involved in this production at all. But the people who are, are remarkable,” he said.

“It upsets me when people are opposed to me having anything to do with this. But in ‘Potter’ canon, you see no trace of transphobic sensitivity. She’s written this meditation of kindness and acceptance. And Dumbledore is a beautiful role,” he added.

HBO’s Harry Potter series is scheduled to premiere this Christmas.