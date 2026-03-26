HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series teaser leaves fans divided: ‘Brain isn’t comprehending’

HBO has released the first teaser for its upcoming series based on J. K. Rowling’s widely popular Harry Potter books, offering a fresh look at the wizarding world with a new cast.

The first season, adapted from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, revisits the beginning of Harry’s journey at Hogwarts, with a reimagined visual style and expanded storytelling.

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The teaser opens with a young Harry (Dominic McLaughlin), living with the Dursleys. He is bullied by his cousin Dudley and belittled by Aunt Petunia, before the arrival of the Hogwarts acceptance letter changes his life.

Nick Frost appears as Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid, escorting Harry to the school of magic, where he meets headmaster Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow), and his future friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, portrayed by Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, respectively.

Reactions from fans to the teaser have been mixed. Some praised the teaser’s adherence to the source material. “Harry being bullied by Dudley at school when he ends up on the roof. Like this is for the book fans,” one user wrote. “They showed A LOT more than I was expecting. The sets look insane,” read another comment.

However, not everyone was impressed. One user remarked, “It’s like reading the book in a different font,” while another said, “I've never had so many mixed feelings from a trailer before.”

Many users were not happy with the casting of Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, with the character reimagined as Black.

“Anybody else feel like they just stepped into a surreal alternate reality? Like all the details are there, and it looks good. But my brain isn’t comprehending,” said one user.

The new Harry Potter series is slated to premiere on HBO Max in December 2026.

The Harry Potter franchise was previously adapted into eight films released between 2001 and 2011, starring Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role, alongside Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Ron and Hermione.

Currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the new series features a cast including Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall. The project is led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod, with executive producers including Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman.