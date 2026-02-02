‘Never met her’: ‘Harry Potter’ actor John Lithgow amid flak against JK Rowling over trans views

John Lithgow has defended his decision to take on the role of Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter television series amid controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling’s statements on transgender issues.

Speaking during a Q&A session at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, where his latest film Jimpa screened on Sunday, Lithgow opened up about the criticism directed at the franchise and his involvement in the project.

“I take the subject extremely seriously,” Lithgow said. “She has created this amazing canon for young people and it has jumped into the consciousness of society. It’s about good versus evil, kindness versus cruelty. I find her views ironic and inexplicable. I’ve never met her, she’s not really involved in this production at all. But the people who are, are remarkable.”

Lithgow said he was unsettled by calls for him to step away from the series. “It upsets me when people are opposed to me having anything to do with this. But in ‘Potter’ canon you see no trace of transphobic sensitivity. She’s written this mediation of kindness and acceptance. And Dumbledore is a beautiful role,” he said.

The actor acknowledged that the backlash made the decision difficult. “It was a hard decision. It made me uncomfortable and unhappy that people insisted I walk away from the job. I chose not to do that,” he said.

Lithgow, who recently turned 80, also joked about the long-term commitment the series demanded. “I’m the oldest person in this entire room, just turned 80. And yet I signed a contract – I will be playing Dumbledore for the next eight years! I absolutely have to keep at it. I felt: ‘Wow! That means I will live to be 88.’ I have that in writing.”

He said he was prepared for continued debate around the project. “I’m perfectly ready for collisions of opinion. I understand it,” Lithgow said.

The first season of the upcoming HBO series is reportedly scheduled to premiere in 2027. The series will adapt all seven Harry Potter novels by JK Rowling, with each book being turned into an instalment.

While Dominic McLaughlin will play the role of ‘The Boy Who Lived’, Arabella Stanton is set to feature as Harry’s geeky friend Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Harry’s red-haired bestie Ron Weasley.