RM reveals he was once called in by military commander over USD 437 bill for skincare products

K-pop band BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, recently revealed that during his time in the South Korean military, the artist had once spent around 660,000 million won (USD 437) to buy skincare products.

RM recounted the incident during a Wednesday livestream on Weverse, the fan platform owned by HYBE.

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During the broadcast, RM said he had lent his credit card to trainees from another platoon so they could buy snacks at the military post exchange. However, the group ended up spending 660,000 won, purchasing everything from daily essentials to snail cream, a popular Korean skincare product sold at military stores.

RM further said that they were later summoned by their commander for questioning. Later, his fellow soldiers apologised to the rapper for using his credit card on a whim, without giving much thought.

BTS is set to make a special appearance at the upcoming American Music Awards 2026, marking their first award show appearance in four years since their hiatus.

AMA 2026 will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Memorial Day, May 25 at 5.30am (IST).

The band members are also set to perform at the first-ever halftime show at the Fifa World Cup Final.

In addition to the K-pop band members, popular artists including Madonna and Shakira will also perform at the historic sports tournament.

On the work front, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently busy with their ongoing comeback concert Arirang World Tour.