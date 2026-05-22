Here’s when Indian fans can watch the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 live

Anime fans in India can catch the live broadcast of the 10th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards on May 23 from 2.30pm IST on Crunchyroll’s app as well as its Twitch, TikTok and YouTube channels.

The award ceremony, set to take place in Tokyo, Japan, will celebrate a decade of recognising the creators, performances and storytelling that have shaped anime’s growing global influence. The Orange Carpet pre-show will begin at 5pm JST, followed by the main ceremony at 6pm JST.

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American singer-rapper and anime enthusiast The Weeknd will present the coveted Anime of the Year award during the ceremony. The category features six nominees — DAN DA DAN, Gachiakuta, My Hero Academia, Takopi's Original Sin, The Apothecary Diaries and The Summer Hikaru Died.

The event will also feature live musical performances by DEAN FUJIOKA, PORNOGRAFFITTI, ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION and Yoko Takahashi. Presenters this year include Thai K-pop stars BamBam and TEN, actress Rashmika Mandanna, rapper-producer RZA, actor Winston Duke and Puerto Rican artiste Young Miko.

Crunchyroll said the ceremony will stream in nine languages, including Hindi, English, Arabic, French and Spanish.

Thai K-pop stars BamBam and TEN, contemporary musician Ethan Bortnick, and Puerto Rican artiste Young Miko are among the newly announced presenters for the 10th edition of the annual awards ceremony.

The latest additions join an already impressive celebrity lineup that includes Japanese actress Asuka Saito, rapper and producer RZA, actress Rashmika Mandanna, singer The Weeknd and actor Winston Duke.

Crunchyroll said the awards will stream in nine languages, including Hindi, English, Arabic, French and Spanish, reflecting anime’s growing worldwide popularity. The annual awards honour the creators, musicians and performances driving the global anime industry and fan culture.