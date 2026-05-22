Mimi Chakraborty’s fierce widow vows revenge after wedding night massacre in Nirjhar Mitra’s new Hoichoi show

Actress-politician Mimi Chakraborty plays a widow determined to go to any length to avenge her husband’s murder on their wedding night in Nirjhar Mitra’s upcoming Hoichoi series Queens.

The teaser, dropped by the streaming platform on Friday, reveals that Chakraborty’s character is not the only widow in the story. Her husband, his elder brother, father and younger brother are all murdered on the wedding night, leaving behind four widows. “No one came to our rescue,” says Chakraborty in the teaser. But the women refuse to remain helpless and instead band together to fight back and avenge their husbands’ deaths.

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The series stars Baisakhi Marjit, Payel De, Debjani Singha, Durbar Sharma, Joydeep Mukherjee, Arna Mukhopadhyay, Subrata Sengupta, Shayak Roy, Kaushik Chattopadhyay, Debanjan Mitra, Judhajit Sarkar and Rahul Dev Bose. The show is set to premiere on Hoichoi on June 12.

Directed by Nirjhar Mitra, the series has been written by Mitra, Shayak Roy and Nilanjan Chakraborty. Cinematography is by Prosenjit Chowdhury, editing by Subhajit Singha and music by Mainak Mazoomdar.