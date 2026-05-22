Tamil Nadu CM Vijay flaunts cricket bat autographed by Virat Kohli

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C. Joseph Vijay flaunted a bat signed by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in a viral photograph, quickly grabbing the attention of fans on social media.

The MRF Genius Grand Edition bat, autographed by Kohli, was gifted to Vijay by K. M. Mammen, chairperson of MRF, following a meeting between representatives of the tyre manufacturing giant and officials of the Tamil Nadu government. The discussions reportedly focused on MRF’s proposed Rs 5,300-crore greenfield tyre manufacturing plant in the state.

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The viral photograph features Vijay dressed in a suit with a veshti draped over his shoulder as he poses with the bat. The image sparked excitement among cricket enthusiasts and fans of the actor-turned-politician, especially given his long-standing association with the sport and the Indian Premier League.

A known supporter of Chennai Super Kings, Vijay has often expressed admiration for the Chennai-based franchise. He also served as a brand ambassador for the team during the inaugural 2008 IPL season.

According to media reports, Vijay’s highly-anticipated action thriller Jana Nayagan will be released in theatres on his birthday on June 22.

Jana Nayagan has generated significant buzz as it coincides with Vijay’s political rise. The movie is billed as Vijay’s final film before his political entry.

Originally slated for release on January 9, Jana Nayagan was postponed after the CBFC did not certify the film on time.

Vijay’s TVK party emerged as the largest force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held in April. Though the party fell short of a majority, it later secured support from the Congress and other parties to form the government. Vijay took oath as Chief Minister at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on May 10.