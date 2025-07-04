In pictures: Phulera gang hits pickleball court in quirky ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 photoshoot

The Panchayat cast — including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa and Chandan Roy — recently ditched their rural avatars for a fun, quirky pickleball-inspired photoshoot for Prime Video.

The photos showcase actors Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak on a fancy pickleball court, donning chic sports wear. Crisp polos, varsity sweaters, mini skirts and tracksuits were their choice of outfit for the day.

Sachiv Ji Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) beamed with joy as he held a paddle and posed for a picture.

Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi twirled in a white athletic wear and green varsity vest on the pickleball court.

Chandan Roy’s Vikas Shukla, an office assistant at the Gram Panchayat in Phulera, amped up the style quotient in an olive green sweatshirt and three-quarter pants. Funky glasses and a silver neckchain completed the sporty look.

Ashok Pathak’s Binod posed in a cool pickleball apparel — white shorts paired with beige oversized shirt and complementary sneakers — on the court. He held a bag carrying the text ‘Phulera’, the name of the fictional village in the series.

Sanvikaa’s resilient character Rinki let herself free on the playground as she hit a ball with a paddle.

Durgesh Kumar’s Bhushan may have negative shades on the show but in the photoshoot he was all smiles as he watched the Phulera residents play.

Panchayat Season 4 revolves around the panchayat elections in Phulera. Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), the current village chief, is fighting to save her chair. She chooses the lauki as her election symbol. Her challenger, Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), settles for the pressure cooker, a fitting metaphor for the rising tensions in the village.

Sunita Rajwar’s Kranti Devi’s style game was on point. Instead of an athletic look, she showed up in casual attire, wearing a pinstriped shirt and grey trousers. She also held a ‘Team Cooker’ bag in her hands as a nod to her election emblem.