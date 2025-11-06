‘I felt really safe with Rob’: Jennifer Lawrence on why she didn’t use an intimacy coordinator for ‘Die My Love’

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence did not use an intimacy coordinator for her scenes with Robert Pattinson in their upcoming film Die My Love, she said in a recent podcast, mentioning that she felt safe with the actor.

Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the film is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz.

The film follows Lawrence and Pattinson's characters as they move to a small town when they become new parents. This shift, however, leads to Grace (Lawrence) descending into psychosis pushing her marriage to its limits.

“We did not have (an intimacy coordinator), or maybe we did but we didn’t really… I felt really safe with Rob,” Lawrence said during her appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast.

“He is not pervy and very in love with (partner) Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships. There was never any weird like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator,” she added.

Die My Love was a Palme d'Or competitor at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. It is set to release in theatres on November 7.

Apart from Lawrence and Pattinson, the film also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek in pivotal roles.