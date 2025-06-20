Steven Spielberg’s breakout movie ‘Jaws’ and other iconic Hollywood films turning 50 in 2025

It was the year of the shark and the cuckoo’s nest, of musicals gone psychedelic and comedies that skewered moral hypocrisy — 1975 was the year of iconic hits for Hollywood. Half a century later, these ten films from the vintage year still resonate with the audience.

Jaws

1 10 IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

The sight of a dorsal fin cutting through the ocean surface defined the year 1975 for Hollywood. Jaws, Steven Spielberg’s shark thriller, introduced the term “blockbuster” to the cinematic lexicon. More than a monster movie, Jaws became a cultural event. And John Williams’ iconic score helped shape a template that’s still followed by thrillers today.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

2 10 IMDb

A rebellious convict fakes insanity to serve time in a mental institution, only to clash with a tyrannical nurse in Miloš Forman’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Winning the top five awards at the Oscars — Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, and Screenplay — the film is a masterclass in character-driven storytelling. Jack Nicholson’s portrayal of R.P. McMurphy remains one of the most electrifying performances in American cinema. Louise Fletcher’s chilling Nurse Ratched became a pop-cultural symbol of institutional cruelty.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

3 10 IMDb

A newly engaged couple walk into a castle ruled by a cross-dressing alien scientist and a crew of musical misfits in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, directed by Jim Sharman. What follows is a mix of sci-fi send-up, rock opera, and cult chaos. Initially a box office flop, Rocky Horror evolved into a pop-culture phenomenon, thanks to Tim Curry’s indelible turn as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, combined with infectious songs.

Shampoo

4 10 IMDb

Set on the eve of Nixon’s 1968 election, this comedy-drama directed by Hal Ashby follows a womanising Beverly Hills hairdresser juggling clients, lovers, and ambition. Blending sexual politics with social commentary, the film skewers the era’s moral hypocrisy. Featuring standout performances by Julie Christie, Goldie Hawn, Shampoo marked the acting debut of Carrie Fisher.

Dog Day Afternoon

5 10 IMDb

A desperate man holds up a heist at a Brooklyn bank to fund his partner’s gender-affirming surgery, turning a routine robbery into a media circus and a moment of unexpected empathy in Sidney Lumet’s Dog Day Afternoon. Al Pacino gave one of his rawest performances in this New York noir. Based on a true story, Lumet’s film dared to talk about queer love and mental health at a time when Hollywood barely whispered either.

Three Days of the Condor

6 10 IMDb

Directed by Sydney Pollack, Three Days of the Condor is a political thriller starring Robert Redford as a CIA analyst who returns from lunch to find his entire office murdered. He launches a mission to find the person who betrayed him alongside Faye Dunaway as an unwilling accomplice. The film explores government overreach in the post-Watergate era.

The Return of the Pink Panther

7 10 IMDb

Inspector Clouseau bumbles back in this slapstick comedy directed by Blake Edwards. When the infamous Pink Panther diamond goes missing again, the world’s most accident-prone detective, played by Peter Sellers, is on the case, slipping and stumbling towards unmasking the culprit. With comedic misadventures in Europe fueled by Sellers’ impeccable physical comedy, the film revives the franchise's signature slapstick humour.

Funny Lady

8 10 IMDb

Barbra Streisand is back as Fanny Brice, but this time she is older, wiser, and nursing the bruises of showbiz love in Herbert Ross-directed Funny Lady. The film follows Fanny's turbulent romance with songwriter Billy Rose, played by James Caan, after her split with Nicky Arnstein. It earned five Academy Award nominations and remains iconic for Streisand’s charismatic screen presence.

The Other Side of the Mountain

9 10 IMDb

Based on a true story, this emotional drama directed by Larry Peerce follows Olympic hopeful Jill Kinmont, whose life is upended by a skiing accident. The film stars Marilyn Hassett in a Golden Globe-winning performance, portraying Kinmont’s resilience in the face of devastating physical and emotional challenges.

Tommy

10 10 IMDb

A rock opera directed by Ken Russell, Tommy is based on The Who’s 1969 concept album. Starring Roger Daltrey as the “deaf, dumb, and blind” titular pinball prodigy, the film explores themes of trauma, consumerism, and spiritual awakening through psychedelic imagery.