‘Peace is the real revolution’: Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to terror attack victims

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the terror victims of 26/11, the Pahalgam attack and the Delhi Red Fort blast while speaking at the 2025 Global Peace Honours event held in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Jawan actor asked everyone to rise above divisions to uphold peace, adding that when peace prevails, “nothing can shake or defeat India” or break the spirit of its people.

“My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks,” the 60-year-old actor said.

He also saluted the unwavering spirits of the family members of the martyred.

“I want to salute the mothers who gave birth to such brave sons. I salute the spirit of their fathers; I salute the courage of their partners. Even though the soldiers were on the battlefield, you also fought that battle with immense bravery,” he said.

Shah Rukh said that peace is the only ‘revolution needed for a better world’; urges everyone to rise above ‘caste’, ‘creed’ and ‘discrimination’ to walk on the path of humanity.

“Peace is the revolution needed for a better world. Let us all move together towards peace. Let us rise above caste, creed and discrimination and walk the path of humanity, so that the sacrifices of our brave soldiers do not go in vain. If we have peace amongst us, nothing can shake India, nothing can defeat India, and nothing can break the spirit of us Indians,” he said.

“When someone asks you what you do, say with pride, ‘I protect the country.’ If someone asks how much you earn, smile gently and say, ‘I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people.’ And if they still ask whether you ever feel afraid, look them in the eye and say, ‘Those who attack us are the ones who feel fear,” he further said.