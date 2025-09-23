Janhvi Kapoor wears mother Sridevi’s sari at ‘Homebound’ Mumbai screening as tribute to late actress

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor wore mother Sridevi’s sari at the special screening event of Neeraj Ghaywan’s upcoming social drama Homebound in Mumbai as a tribute to the late actress.

On Monday, Janhvi arrived at the venue in a navy blue sari with intricate golden embroidery, paired with a black velvet blouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress completed her look with a pair of statement earrings, a choker-style necklace and a sleek bun.

Designed by Manish Malhotra, the sari was last worn by Sridevi at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding in December 2017.

The Homebound screening was also attended by Ishaan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa, the lead actors of Homebound.

Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. However, as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020.

Janhvi Kapoor plays Sudha Bharti, a PhD aspirant, in the film.

Recently, the film was selected as India’s official entry for the 98th Oscars.

Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard category in May. The film marks Ghaywan's second directorial after 2015’s Masaan, which also premiered in the same section at Cannes and won two awards.

Homebound received a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. The film won two awards — for best film and best director — at the International Film Festival of Melbourne in August.

Recently, Homebound bagged the second runner-up trophy in the People’s Choice International category at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is set to release theatrically on September 26.