MP: Father seeks CM's help in 'love jihad' after Kumbh Mela viral girl marries Muslim man

The father of Monalisa Bhonsle, the young woman who shot to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela last year, on Friday sought the intervention of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav to bring her back to the state safely after she married a Muslim man in Kerala.

Monalisa Bhonsle (18), from Maheshwar town in Madhya Pradesh and part of the nomadic Pardhi community, got married to Farman Khan on Wednesday at the Nainar Temple at Arumanoor in Poovar in the presence of some Kerala ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters after returning from Kerala, her father Jayasingh Bhonsle said Monalisa has become a victim of "love jihad". It is a term used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam.

"My daughter has earned name across the country. I request chief minister Mohan Yadav to ensure Monalisa is brought back to MP safely. She has been trapped deceitfully by a Muslim youth, Farman Khan. It is a case of love jihad," Jayasingh told reporters.

Also Read Kerala story is happily ever after for Monalisa, the viral Indore girl from Kumbh Mela

He said he knew his daughter was acting in films and wanted to make a name for herself in this profession.

"I was told that my daughter was acting in two films. She herself had said some people were teaching her acting and dance. They said they would train her so she could work in films in the future. I did not know something like this would happen," he claimed.

Meanwhile, Hindu Jagran Manch functionaries Sameer Mahule and Bhupendra Chauhan said efforts would be made to persuade Monalisa to return home.

On Thursday, addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram in the southern state, Monalisa had said her wedding to a Muslim man was as per her choice and according to Hindu customs.

She rejected allegations that it was a case of 'love-jihad'. Monalisa, eldest of four children, said her parents wanted her to marry her paternal aunt's son, but she opposed the idea. She added her father was upset with her.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.