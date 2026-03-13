Fans slam Allu Cinemas’ ‘Legendary Filmmakers Wall’ for not including Shankar, Ram Gopal Varma

The grand inauguration of south Indian film star Allu Arjun’s cinema, Allu Cinemas, faced online criticism after fans noticed that prominent filmmakers like Shankar and Ram Gopal Varma were absent from the special Legendary Filmmakers Wall.

Allu Cinemas is a premium multiplex venture, also co-owned by producer Allu Aravind, located in Kokapet, Hyderabad. It officially launched on March 12, with an inauguration by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Inside the multiplex, a designated wall has been built as a token of honour to eminent filmmakers of Indian cinema. The wall includes directors like S.S. Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sukumar, Trivikram Srinivas, Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty, Vetrimaaran, and Atlee.

However, several fans were left disappointed after mentions of Shankar, Ram Gopal Varma and Puri Jagannadh were missing from the honorary wall. Many even questioned Atlee’s presence amongst the renowned directors.

“They forgot to include the pictures of RGV, Puri, Upendra, and Shankar sir in Allu Cinemas. They are the cult directors of Indian cinema. Have you discussed this matter at all with your close associates/friends,” an X user wrote.

Another X user wrote, “It’s a Shame they didn’t include Shankar. Man was instrumental in taking Indian cinema to the next level. He laid the road most of these directors are running on now. Unacceptable.”

Atlee has faced criticism for taking inspiration from Shankar’s films. Fans were left disappointed after spotting his name on the wall.

“Atlee’s photo is present, but Shankar’s photo is missing. Wow,” one X user wrote.

Some netizens even speculated that the omission might be tied to professional connections, noting that Allu Arjun is currently working with Atlee on an upcoming project.

One fan wrote, “This isn't just a 'Wall of Greats.' It’s a list of directors AA has worked with, wants to work with, or who are showing interest in him.”

“Very sad that such a great moment for Hyderabad, having Dolby Cinema, is distracted by this wall of fame or something,” reads another post.