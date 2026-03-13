MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mercedes-Benz India to hike car prices by around 2% from April 1

The decision is largely driven by continued forex volatility, particularly the sustained depreciation of the rupee against the euro, along with rising input costs, says Brendon Sissing

PTI Published 13.03.26, 04:06 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday said it will hike vehicle prices by around 2 per cent from April to offset the impact of forex volatility and increase in input costs.

"Starting April 1, we will be implementing a price correction of around 2 per cent across our portfolio," Mercedes-Benz India Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Brendon Sissing said.

The decision is largely driven by continued forex volatility, particularly the sustained depreciation of the rupee against the euro, along with rising input costs, he added.

"While we always strive to absorb cost pressures, some price adjustment becomes necessary to maintain business sustainability. Our focus remains on ensuring minimal impact on customers while continuing to deliver best-in-class products and experiences," Sissing stated.

On Thursday, Audi announced that it will hike prices of its products in India by up to 2 per cent from April 1 to partially offset the rise in input costs and the adverse impact of currency fluctuations.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Mercedes-Benz India
